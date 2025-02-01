US: Casualties reported after Philadelphia plane crash

A small private plane crashed near a busy shopping mall in northeastern Philadelphia. Emergency services have declared a "major incident."

Multiple people were killed after a private jet crashed shortly after takeoff in the US city of Philadelphia on Friday.

"We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on social media.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

Plane crashed near shopping mall

The crashed shortly after 6 p.m. in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The usually crowded mall is an outdoor shopping center with dozens of stores and restaurants in the residential neighborhood of Rhawnhurst.

According to local media reports, at least one house and multiple cars were on fire.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene of the crash Image: Matt Rourke/AP Photo/picture alliance

'Major incident' declared

Flight data showed the Learjet 55, carrying two people, took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappeared from radar 30 seconds later at 1,600 feet (490 meters)

The weather was cold and rainy and with low visibility at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews responded to the crash site, with the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management closing roads in the area declaring a "major incident."

The crash follows a deadly mid-air collision in Washington, DC, earlier this week.

More to follow...

ss/zc (AP, AFP, Reuters)