  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A book store in the US
Penguin Random House itself came about after the merger of two major publishing housesImage: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
BusinessUnited States of America

US blocks Germany's Bertelsmann from publishing mega-merger

42 minutes ago

A judge ruled that the planned acquistion of Simon & Schuster by Bertelsmann subsidiary Penguin Random House violates fair competition laws. The groups involved have vowed to appeal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iuxh

A US federal judge blocked publishing giant Penguin Random House from merging with one of its biggest competitors, Simon & Schuster.

The ruling late on Monday dealt a blow to German behemoth Bertelsmann. 

The company owns Penguin Random House and had pushed for the acquistion.

What did the US court say?

District Court Judge Florence Pan sided with the US Justice Department, which successfully argued that the merger violated anti-monopoly laws.

In her ruling, Pan stated that the government had convincingly shown the move would dramatically decrease competition "in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books."

The $2.2 billion deal, first proposed in November 2020, would have combined two of the "big five" publishing houses in the US. The others in that group include HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group USA and Macmillan Publishers.

After the ruling, Bertelsmann and Penguin Random House announced they will seek an expedited appeal.

Is there support in the publishing world for the ruling?

Famed horror author Stephen King, one of Simon & Schuster's best-selling authors, welcomed the ruling in a statement against his own publisher.

"The proposed merger was never about readers and writers," He wrote on Twitter.

In 2021, the UK also had its competition authority review the proposed merger, as both groups have British divisions. In that case, a judge ruled in favor of the deal.

es/ar (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Anti-Rwandan protesters fist bump with soldiers as they march in Goma

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea

Defector's death puts focus on anti-North bias in S. Korea

Defector's death puts focus on anti-North bias in S. Korea

Society1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Müller, Niclas Füllkrug and Phillip Tietz

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

Soccer23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

ConflictsOctober 31, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Adrienne Jordan winning the ball off a Werder Bremen player

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

SoccerOctober 31, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

BusinessOctober 31, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage