US basketball star Brittney Griner lands in Texas

Airport authorities had found less than a gram of cannabis oil in Griner's luggage and she was later convicted of smuggling drugs. Her detention came amid heightened tensions between Russia and the US over the Kremlin's decision to invade Ukraine.
But she was released as part of a deal between Moscow and Washington which also saw notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout return home.
US basketball star Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap
Exchanged for 'merchant of death'
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the deal ended the months of "hell" for Griner and her wife.
Griner, who has won two Olympic gold medals, also played professionally in Russia. Her arrest as a Black LGBT woman in a country known for its poor treatment of minorities brought considerable attention to her plight.
The release of a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel, nicknamed the "merchant of death," shows just how eager the Biden administration was to retrieve Griner.
Bout had been serving a 25-year sentence in the US after having been extradited from Thailand in 2010. He was charged with selling millions of dollars of weapons that were believed to have been used against US citizens.