  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
PoliticsPanama

US bans entry of Panama ex-President Varela over corruption

1 hour ago

Former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez has been charged with money-laundering alongside other high-ranking figures. He is accused of receiving bribes from the Odebrecht firm.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ts3W
Former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez
The US is prohibiting the entry of former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez due to money laundering accusations he facesImage: Kin Cheung/AP/picture alliance

Washington has barred former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez from entering the US over alleged corruption, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

The former president has been charged with money-laundering in Panama alongside other high-ranking figures.

What did the US say about the decision?

"Today, I am announcing the designation of former Panamanian President, Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez as generally ineligible for entry into the United States, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a State Department statement.

"While serving as Panama's vice president and then president, Varela accepted bribes in exchange for improperly awarding government contracts," he said.

"It is our hope that today's action will prompt Panama's elected representatives and authorities to tackle entrenched corruption and empower all those who stand up for the rule of law," said Blinken. "Corruption anywhere damages the national security and economic health of the United States and our allies."

What are the accusations against Varela?

Last November, a Panamanian judge called Varela, who served from 2014 to 2019, to trial over money-laundering related to the Odebrecht bribery probe.

Also summoned were former President Ricardo Martinelli, who was in office from 2009 to 2014, and a number of other high-profile figures.

The trial, which involved a total of 36 suspects, will begin in August.

Varela and Martinelli were barred from leaving Panama in 2020 at the start of investigations.

Odebrecht agreed in 2016 alongside parent company and Brazilian petrochemicals giant Braskem to settle bribery-related charges by US, Brazilian and Swiss regulators to the tune of $3.5 billion (€3.1 billion).

The Brazil-based multinational, whose original name hailed from German emigrant and cartographer Emil Odebrecht, has since been renamed Novonor. 

The company was also accused of giving bribes for public-works contracts in other countries where it operated, including Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

Prosecutors accuse Varela and Martinelli of using front companies to receive funds from Odebrecht between 2008 and 2014.

sdi/msh (Reuters, AFP, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Actors' union SAGA-AFTRA and writers' union WGA workers striking outside of Bronson Studios building, which houses Netflix, on July 12

Hollywood actors' union announces strike

Media5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

Innovation16 hours ago01:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Black and white photo of Ales Pushkin wearing beret in front of snowy background

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild after Israeli raids

Conflicts15 hours ago02:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Soccer13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

Trade9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage