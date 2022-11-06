US: Astros defeat the Phillies in baseball World Series

The Astros clinched their first World Series title since 2017.

The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to claim their second World Series title in six years.

After falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series the Astros roared back with three straight wins, including just the second no-hitter in World Series history in Game Four.

A three-run home run by Yordan Alvarez helped secured the Houston side's victory on Saturday night.

"I just tried to stay a little calm and get a good pitch to swing at and that's what I did," Alvarez said of his third game-winning playoff homer.

"It was amazing. When I was rounding second base I felt the whole stadium moving."

Extra reason for manager and rookie to celebrate

The team's victory also means Dusty Baker captured his first World Series title as a manager.

At the end of the game, the coaching and training staff circled around Baker, jumping up and down, chanting "Dusty! Dusty! Dusty!'' in the dugout before they joined the players on the field.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager.

Astro's Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named the World Series most valuable player.

Pena also won a Gold Glove Award and AL Championship Series MVP, all in his rookie season.

"This is what we dream about,'' he said.

A chance to get it right

The Astros would hope that Saturday's victory would go a long way in restoring their image from one that has been dubbed the most hated team in baseball.

The Astros won their only prior title in 2017, but many MLB fans regard that effort as a tainted crown.

An MLB investigation revealed a the team had illegally used technology to steal opposing teams' signs during their 2017 championship season fining the franchise $5 million and striping them of draft picks.

The team appeared in the Fall Classic in 2019 and again in 2021 but lost out to the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves.

