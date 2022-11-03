  1. Skip to content
Houston Astross relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, from left, celebrate a combined no hitter after Game 4 of baseball's World Series
Starting pitcher Javier (center) led the Astros to the second no-hitter in the history of the World SeriesImage: Matt Slocum/AP/picture alliance
SportsUnited States of America

Astros level baseball World Series with rare no-hit game

49 minutes ago

Astros starter Cristian Javier and relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined for the second no-hitter in World Series history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Izga

The Houston Astros' pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies to beat them 5-0 in Major League Baseball's World Series.

It was only the second ever no-hitter in the event's history.

In a combined effort, Astros starter Cristian Javier and relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly prevented the Phillies from hitting a single ball during the nine-inning contest.

The only other no-hitter in the 118-year history of the World Series was in 1956, when Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Historic game

Javier was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after 97 pitches — six innings without surrendering a hit. After that, Abreu, Montero, and Pressly all pitched hitless innings.

Meanwhile, Alex Bregman hit a two-run double, Yuli Gurriel added two hits and an RBI and Jeremy Pena had two hits for the Astros.

"I just came out holding onto God, trying to be positive, trying to attack the strike zone," Javier, who hails from the Dominican Republic, said after the game via translator. "Thanks to God I was able to accomplish that."

The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2.

Phillies unbeaten at home streak ends

The Phillies had been 6-0 at home this postseason. On their way to this game, they hit 17 home runs — including a Series record-tying five in Game 3 against the Astros.

The Phillies are trying to win their first World Series since 2008. The Astros are making their fourth World Series appearance in the past six years.

First lady Jill Biden, a noted Phillies fan, was among those in attendance.

ss/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

