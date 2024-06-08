US Astronaut William Anders killed in a plane crash

The former astronaut of Apollo 8 was famous for capturing the iconic "Earthrise" photo in 1968.

American astronaut William Anders, who was a member of the Apollo 8 crew, died in a plane crash on Friday, his son, Greg Anders, told the Associated Press news agency.

The 90-year-old was piloting a small plane alone when it plummeted into the waters of the San Juan Islands in Washington state.

He is known for taking the iconic "Earthrise" photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968.

What do we know about the crash?

Footage purportedly showing the plane plunging and crashing into the water was shared on social media.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 11:40 am (20:40 CEST) that "an older model plane was flying from north to south then went into the water and sunk."

Anders was a former NASA Astronaut and retired Major General in the US Air Force Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/picture alliance

According to the Federal Aviation Association, only the pilot, believed to be Anders, was on board the Beech A45 airplane at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the crash.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.