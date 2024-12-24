  1. Skip to content
US: American Airlines flights return to air after tech issue

December 24, 2024

The US airline briefly grounded their flights before clearing them to fly again on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

A man looks at the airplanes through the airport window in Washington DC
American Airlines has yet to provide details on 'technical issue' which affected its planesImage: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

American Airlines flights have received the all-clear to return flying after a brief technical issue grounded all its flights.

Earlier today, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered all the airline's flights grounded in the US after the carrier reported a technical issue affecting its entire system.

This comes as millions of people are traveling ahead of ChristmasEve.

AA's request for a "nationwide groundstop” was also acknowledged on the FAA's website

The airline confirmed the issue in a social media comment to a user, asking for passengers' "continued patience.”

After some 40 minutes, the FAA allowed American Airlines flights to return to flying.

No reason was given for the technical issue, and the airline has not issued a statement explaining the glitch.