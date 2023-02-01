  1. Skip to content
A soldier stands guard in Yangon.
An election has been planned for August.Image: NurPhoto/picture alliance
PoliticsMyanmar

US, allies hit Myanmar with sanctions on coup anniversary

13 minutes ago

The US, Canada, UK and Australia imposed sanctions on the election commission, energy and mining enterprises among others. The junta has said it will hold elections this year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mw9U

Marking Wednesday's two-year anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, the US and its allies announced further sanctions on the country.

Washington, along with Canada and the United Kingdom and Australia on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the Union Election Commission, mining enterprises, energy officials and others, as per a statement by the US Treasury Department.

The statement said this was the first time the US had targeted Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) officials, the managing director and deputy managing director. It is the country's single largest revenue-generating state-owned enterprise.

Mining Enterprise No 1 and Mining Enterprise No 2, both state-owned companies, as well as the Union Election Commission, were also hit with sanctions by Washington.

Canada targeted six individuals and prohibited the export, sale, supply or shipment of aviation fuel. Australia targeted members of the junta and a military-run company.

The UK designated two companies and two people for helping supply Myanmar's air force with aviation fuel used to carry out bombing campaigns.

The sanctions come as Myanmar's military has conducted aerial bombings and other attacks against pro-democracy forces. 

Rebels in Myanmar

UN warns planned elections likely a 'sham'

On the same day, the independent UN special investigator on Myanmar warned that the military junta plans to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a "sham" election this year.

"You cannot have a free and fair election when the opposition is arrested, detained, tortured, and executed, journalists are prohibited from doing their job, and it is a crime to criticize the military," Tom Andrews said at the UN.

Myanmar's junta last month outlined plans to hold an election later in the year.

To do that, it is supposed to lift the nationwide state of emergency six months beforehand. Observers had widely expected the military to announce it was preparing for the polls this week, with the state of emergency set to expire on Wednesday's anniversary. 

But on Tuesday, the junta-stacked National Security and Defense Council said the state of the country "has not returned to normalcy yet," possibly casting that back into doubt.

The statement accused opposition political groups of trying to seize "state power by means of unrest and violence." It said a further statement would follow on Wednesday. 

Membership rules set high bar to qualify

The junta had recently introduced new rules for parties contesting elections, which include a huge increase in their membership, a move that could sideline the military's opponents.

The rules favor the Union Solidarity and Development Party, which was defeated by now jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party in 2015 and 2020 elections. The party includes several former military generals.

The NLD and western nations have denounced the election, and said they would not acknowledge the results.

John Sifton, Asia advocacy director for Human Rights Watch, told Reuters that the US has still not matched stronger sanctions imposed by the European Union.

"As a result, the measures taken so far have not imposed enough economic pain on the junta to compel it to change its conduct," he said in.

Myanmar's top generals led a coup in February 2021. The country has since seen instability, with a crackdown on dissent.

According to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group that tracks killings and arrests in Myanmar, 2,940 civilians have been killed and 17,572 have been arrested by authorities since the army takeover.

tg/msh  (AFP, AP, Reuters)

A protester holds an image of Aung San Suu Kyi outside the United Nations building in Bangkok on February 3, 2021, during a demonstration against the military coup in Myanmar which saw civilian leader Suu Kyi being detained.

UN Security Council demands end to Myanmar violence

UN Security Council demands end to Myanmar violence

The resolution on Myanmar condemns the violence in the country and calls on the military regime to release all political prisoners. China, Russia and India abstained from the vote.
ConflictsDecember 22, 2022
Myanmar's UN ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, speaks in the UN General Assembly

UN defers decision on Myanmar, Afghan Taliban seats

UN defers decision on Myanmar, Afghan Taliban seats

The call will be delayed a second time after the UN General Assembly postponed a vote on the credentials of the countries. The move means that Myanmar's envoy, who backs the civilian government, will stay in his seat.
PoliticsDecember 15, 2022
Myanmar junta leader Ming Aung Hlaing presides over military parades on Independence Day

Myanmar junta vows elections, lashes out at critics

Myanmar junta vows elections, lashes out at critics

Myanmar's military leader criticized foreign interference as the country marked its Independence Day. The junta pledged to release thousands of prisoners.
PoliticsJanuary 4, 2023
A US F-16 fighter jet goes through a preflight inspection at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

After tanks for Ukraine, are fighter jets next in line?

Politics14 hours ago
