Upward Mobility

With road space at a premium in big cities, city planners are building their transportation networks upwards. Commuting by cable car … the future of urban mobility is in the air.
Also on REV:
Sensible Swede
A fully electric Volvo, muscular but sensible. It’s got no shortage of power but draws the line at speeding. From 0 to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds, but it won’t go over 180 kph.
Female Freedom in a Tuk-tuk
Emilda in Sri Lanka is the first female tuk-tuk taxi driver in Sri Lanka. She says the vehicle is her ticket to freedom.
