 Upward Mobility | REV | DW | 24.02.2022

REV

Upward Mobility

With road space at a premium in big cities, city planners are building their transportation networks upwards. Commuting by cable car … the future of urban mobility is in the air.

REV Seilbahn Future Now

 

Also on REV:

 

REV Check Volvo C40

Sensible Swede

A fully electric Volvo, muscular but sensible. It’s got no shortage of power but draws the line at speeding. From 0 to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds, but it won’t go over 180 kph.

 

 

REV Driver Colombo

Female Freedom in a Tuk-tuk

Emilda in Sri Lanka is the first female tuk-tuk taxi driver in Sri Lanka. She says the vehicle is her ticket to freedom.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.02.2022 – 00:30 UTC
SAT 26.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 18:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 23:30 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 21:30 UTC
TUE 01.03.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 26.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

