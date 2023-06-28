  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Law and JusticeFrance

Unrest in Paris suburb after police kill a 17-year-old

2 hours ago

Lawyers for the teen's families have rejected police claims that the shooting was prompted by the driver threatening to hit them with the car.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T8qV
Firefighters work to put out a burning car.
Outrage erupts in Paris after police shoot dead a teenImage: ZAKARIA ABDELKAF/AFP

Protesters and police clashed overnight in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer.

Angered by the shooting death demonstrators setting barricades on fire and police firing tear gas.

The officer accused of firing on the driver has been detained on homicide charges, the Nanterre prosecutors' office said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the police supervisory body (IPGN) has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

The violence, which began on Tuesday evening with a demonstration outside the Nanterra police station, spread to neighboring towns.

In Mantes-la-Jolie, a town hall was set ablaze. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets but soon had to retreat.

Authorities said 15 people were arrested.

Tensions rise, police detain protesters

The protests were sparked by a video posted on social media of Tuesday's shooting incident.

In the video, which several French news outlets have verified, two police officers can be seen trying to stop a vehicle, and one is pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at point blank when he drives off.

The car moved a few dozen meters before crashing.

Lawyers representing the family of the young driver rejected police assertions that the officers' lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over.

A passenger who was in the car was briefly detained and then released. Police are searching for another passenger who fled.

Political reactions to the incident

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a left-wing politician, said that the police were bringing the authority of the state into disrepute and needed to be reformed from the ground up.

"The death penalty no longer exists in France. No police officer has the right to kill except in self-defense," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Eric Ciotti, the president of the conservative Republicains, expressed his support for the police.

Ciotti called the police "defenders of our collective security," and referred to the protest while tweeting that "Nothing justifies this chaos!"

Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the US.

ns/lo (dpa, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An African woman wearing a wax print top and skirt holds her pregnant stomach in her hands

In Zambia, postnatal depression is neglected

In Zambia, postnatal depression is neglected

Health19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society16 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

Bullet holes on the door of the Old Synagogue in Essen

Germany: Racism, antisemitism reporting on the rise

Germany: Racism, antisemitism reporting on the rise

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Leader of the conservative New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attends the swearing-in ceremony to become the new Greek prime minister, Presidential Palace, Athens, Greece, June 26, 2023

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage