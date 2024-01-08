  1. Skip to content
United States of America

United finds loose bolts on plane panels in 737 Max probe

January 8, 2024

US-carrier United Airlines said it has discovered bolts that needed tightening on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in its fleet. The revelation comes days after a mid-air scare on an Alaska AIrlines 737 Max 9.

DW News "Breaking"

US carrier United Airlines announced Monday that it founded loose bolts on grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in its fleet.

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug _ for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," Chicago-based United said.

The discovery comes after a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 on Friday, alarming regulators both in the US and abroad.

Both United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are primary users of the 737 Max 9 aircraft.

More to follow...

rmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)