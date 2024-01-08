Breaking
United finds loose bolts on plane panels in 737 Max probe
January 8, 2024
Advertisement
US carrier United Airlines announced Monday that it founded loose bolts on grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in its fleet.
"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug _ for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," Chicago-based United said.
The discovery comes after a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 on Friday, alarming regulators both in the US and abroad.
Both United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are primary users of the 737 Max 9 aircraft.
More to follow...
rmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)