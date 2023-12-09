UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2023
The World Heritage Committee convenes in the Saudi capital Riyadh this September to add new sites to its protected list. Here is a selection of the potential new additions.
Gaya Tumuli burial mounds, South Korea
From about 42-532 AD, the territory of what is now South Korea was controlled by the Gaya, a confederacy of small kingdoms. Hundreds of burial mounds dating back to the Gaya era can still be found today. Several sites are now slated to become UNESCO World Heritage.
Cultural melting pot of Djerba, Tunisia
In ancient times, Djerba hosted North Africa's most important seaport. Over the centuries, many different peoples and cultures left their mark on the island. The archaeological site of the ancient city of Meninx, the El Ghriba Synagogue and many beautiful mosques illustrate this cultural diversity.
Erfurt's medieval Jewish legacy, Germany
In medieval times, Erfurt was home to a thriving Jewish community. Numerous edifices and cultural artifacts bear testimony to this rich history. Among them is the city's Old Synagogue, with parts dating back to the 11th century. Here, visitors can marvel at the so-called Erfurt treasure, a collection of jewelry, coins and other precious items that once belonged to a Jewish merchant or moneylender.
ESMA memorial site in Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Buenos Aires Naval Mechanics' School, or ESMA, housed the largest and most notorious torture and detention center of Argentina's military dictatorship. Today, the complex has been transformed into a museum and place of remembrance. Some 30,000 people were killed by Argentina's junta, which ruled from 1976 to 1983.
Hoysala temples, India
The Hoysala dynasty built more than 1,500 temples during its reign, of which only about 100 are still standing today. These stone structures are widely recognized for their detail-rich workmanship. Chennakeshava Temple (pictured) in Belur, Karnataka state, is one of the best examples of Hoysala architecture.
Takalik Abaj ruins, Guatemala
Guatemala's archeological site of Takalik Abaj was once an important Mayan trading city. Here, you can find remains of Mayan and Olmec culture, dating back as far as the 9th century BC, encompassing temple ruins, giant stones bearing intricate inscriptions, sculptures and more.
Bale Mountains National Park, Ethiopia
The imposing Bale Mountains in southern Ethiopia boast great biological diversity and intricate cave systems as well as Harenna Forest, a natural tropical evergreen forest. It is easy for visitors to spot unique birds and mammals in this region.
Viking Ring Fortress, Denmark
Five ring forts from the Viking era could be added to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list. The fortresses date back to the 10th century and were established at the behest of King Harald Bluetooth. The impressively symmetrical structures served defense purposes and were a show of might.
1994 genocide memorials, Rwanda
Approximately 800,000 to 1 million people were killed in the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Several places of remembrance are dotted around the country to commemorate these horrific crimes. The Nyamata, Murambi, Bisesero and Gisozi memorial sites could now be inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List.
Megalithic monuments of Minorca, Spain
Large stone monuments from the Talayot culture are scattered around the Spanish island of Minorca. These impressive Iron Age megalithic sites are a treasure trove for archaeologists and draw scores of tourists as well.
The limestone of Anticosti island, Canada
Canada's Anticosti island is a great place for nature lovers and paleontologists. It is home to rich fossil and sedimentary rock deposits that can help shed light on mass extinction some million years ago.