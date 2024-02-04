  1. Skip to content
Under pressure from the online beauty craze?

Flourish Ubanyi
April 2, 2024

Does social media influence our perception of beauty? While everyone can share and learn about beauty on social media, it is increasing the pressure to conform to societal beauty standards. DW's Favour Ubanyi and Rachel Nduati break it down for you.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eCFA
