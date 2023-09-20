  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Libya flood
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGlobal issues

UN Sustainable Development Goals: Losing the race

Christoph Hasselbach
September 20, 2023

Growing tensions between the Global South and western economic powerhouses overshadowed the UN SDG Summit in New York. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke at the summit, proposing initiatives to reverse the trend.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WcK2
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks from the lectern at the UN SDG summit in New Zork
UN Secretary-General Guterres called for a 'rescue plan' for the Agenda 2030Image: Jason Szenes/UPI Photo/newscom/picture alliance

In 2015, the United Nations (UN) agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), summarized in the Agenda 2030. According to these goals, the world should be eradicated from hunger and poverty by 2030, and all people should have access to education, clean water, and reliable energy. Gender equality and limiting the global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) were also on the list.

Now, at the halfway mark, it has already become clear that most of these goals will not be met. A special UN report  found that about 30% of the goals set have seen either no improvement, or reverse trends. If the world stays on the current trajectory, the UN estimates that over 600 million people will be suffering from hunger in 2030. 

Johannes Varwick is a political scientist and an expert for international relations at the University of Halle. He spoke with DW about the challenges the UN Sustainable Development Goals are facing. "The goals were certainly ambitious, but they would have been attainable with the right political will," he said. "But not enough states took their commitment seriously."

One further problem he saw was that international relations were always "short-term and conflict-driven." He added that "crises like the 2008 global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, or the war in Ukraine have shifted priorities. While this may be understandable, it is also short-sighted."

Progress on reducing poverty and hunger 'has been reversed'

German government pinching pennies

Despite this, the 193 UN member states have recommitted themselves to the SDGs. The new declaration states: "We will act with urgency to realize [the Agenda 2030] vision as a plan of action for people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership, leaving no one behind." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a "rescue plan” for the SDGs.

Germany's government has also been mkaing increasingly urgent appeals. "Time is running out," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his speech before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He added that Germany was advocating for "keeping the goals at the top of the international agenda." Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze also called upon states to step up the tempo.

But critics believe Berlin is partially to blame for the lack of progress. The German Catholic aid organization Misereor, for example, has pointed out that it is "not an encouraging sign," that the upcoming federal budget allotted 15% lower funds for development aid. The Protestant relief agency Bread for the World (Brot für die Welt) has also criticized federal plans to slash the budget.

The climate activist Luisa Neubauer recently described the UN SDG Summit to the German television channel Phoenix this way: "Everyone makes sweeping promises, and then they go home and don't do what they they need to do." Germany does not seem to be making any meaningful change of course, she believes.

Erosion of western power

While Chancellor Scholz spoke to a practically empty room, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had all eyes on him in the General Assembly. He used his speech issue a dire warning of Russian aggression.

But even the amount of attention the UN devotes to the war in Ukraine is a bone of contention. Many countries from the so-called Global South have accused the West of taking this war too seriously and neglecting important issues such as global poverty reduction in the process.

Zelenskyy urges world leaders to stand united against Russia

For some time, Russia and 10 other nations had threatened to block the summit's joint declaration, complaining that sanctions harmed their economic development. Numerous countries did not condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have refused to join western sanctions against Russia.

Varwick believes this shows that power has shifted away from the West and towards authoritarian states such as Russia and China. "The political West lacks followers. The increasing importance of the BRICS+ format, which can also be seen as a direct challenge to Western power, makes this evident," he told DW.

"The G77+China summit in Havana also shows the growing claims of the Global South," he added. But he also stated that he did not see a viable alternative to the UN. "We don't have anything better than the United Nations."

German initiatives

What comes next for the Sustainable Development Goals? The German government has launched several initiatives. In New York, chancellor Scholz and development minister Schulze invited guests to the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in June 2024, "to convene government representatives from the Global North and the Global South, as well as thought leaders from the private sector, science, civil society and international organizations to develop joint solutions for a much-needed social-ecological transformation,” as Schulze's ministry stated.

Germany is currently celebrating 50 years of UN membership, and, along with co-facilitator Namibia, is planning a UN Summit of the Future for next year. Perhaps the cooperation between these two nations will signal that the North and South can indeed define and pursue shared goals.

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2023

The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2023
unstats.un.org

Political declaration of the high-level political forum on sustainable development convened under the auspices of the General Assembly

Political declaration of the high-level political forum on sustainable development convened under the auspices of the General Assembly
hlpf.un.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Live

UN summit: Zelenskyy, Lavrov play revolving doors

ConflictsSeptember 20, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants enters the Favaloro wharf at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

Is Tunisia blackmailing the EU over irregular migration?

Is Tunisia blackmailing the EU over irregular migration?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Pita Limjaroenrat holds out a hand

Thailand: What next for reformist Pita after failed PM bid?

Thailand: What next for reformist Pita after failed PM bid?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany basketball coach Gordon Herbert sits on the floor

Germany basketball coach Gordon Herbert on World Cup win

Germany basketball coach Gordon Herbert on World Cup win

SportsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A combine harvester at work in a field, Odessa region, southern Ukraine

Why are several eastern EU members banning Ukrainian grain?

Why are several eastern EU members banning Ukrainian grain?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counter-terrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counter-terrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Three men, two wearing medical masks, stand on a runway, smiling, as they are greeted by reporters

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage