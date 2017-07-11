UN Security Council agrees to extend Syria aid deliveries

The United Nations Security Council on Monday reached an agreement to extend a key aid delivery program from Turkey to rebel-held Syrian territories.

The aid scheme was due to expire on Sunday, and two Security Council members with veto powers — Russia and the US — had failed to agree on the details of extension.

But the council ultimately agreed to Russia's plan of extending the scheme for six months, instead of the initially proposed year-long extension.

The aid serves as a lifeline for some 2.4 million people on the Syrian side of the border.

In the first six months of this year, almost 4,650 truckloads of aid went through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Syria, according to UN data.

Deliveries of UN aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing will be valid until January 10, 2023

fb/kb (AFP, AP)