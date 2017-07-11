 UN Security Council agrees to extend Syria aid deliveries | News | DW | 11.07.2022

News

UN Security Council agrees to extend Syria aid deliveries

After a US-Russia deadlock, the UN Security Council has agreed on Moscow's proposal to extend a cross-border transfer of aid from Turkey to rebel-held Syria for six months.

UN aid boxes and bags are seen in a camp northwest of Aleppo

The UN Security Council first approved the aid scheme in 2014

The United Nations Security Council on Monday reached an agreement to extend a key aid delivery program from Turkey to rebel-held Syrian territories.

The aid scheme was due to expire on Sunday, and two Security Council members with veto powers — Russia and the US — had failed to agree on the details of extension

But the council ultimately agreed to Russia's plan of extending the scheme for six months, instead of the initially proposed year-long extension. 

The aid serves as a lifeline for some 2.4 million people on the Syrian side of the border.

In the first six months of this year, almost 4,650 truckloads of aid went through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Syria, according to UN data. 

A political map of Syria as of 2022

Deliveries of UN aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing will be valid until January 10, 2023

More to follow...

fb/kb (AFP, AP)

