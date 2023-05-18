  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
Military hardware is displayed during a parade in Naypyidaw, Myanmar
Myanmar's military has imported fighter jets, missile systems and attack drones from Russia since overthrowing the government in 2021Image: AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsMyanmar

UN says Russia, China sent deadly aid to Myanmar's military

45 minutes ago

Since seizing power in a 2021 coup, the junta has used the imported weapons "to commit atrocities" against civilians, a United Nations expert said in a report.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RXCZ

Myanmar's military has imported at least $1 billion (€925 million) worth of "arms, dual-use goods, equipment, and raw materials to manufacture weapons" since the junta staged a coup in February 2021, according to a United Nations report.

The UN Human Rights Council report by Special Rapporteur Tom Andrew cites China and Russia as the largest weapons suppliers to the junta, which took control in the southeast Asian country after removing and jailing de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's civil war intensifies

Cracking down on defiance

Public resistance has since been suppressed by the military with mass arrests and airstrikes.

Some opponents of military rule have taken up arms over the last 15 months, including in places joining ethnic minority insurgents. The military has responded with air strikes and deploying heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.

Since seizing power, Myanmar's military has killed at least 3,500 civilians and jailed an estimated 22,000 political prisoners, the UN reported.

Another 1.5 million people have also been forcibly displaced — with people fleeing military strikes as well as "murder, torture and sexual violence" carried out by Myanmar's military in areas it claims are aligned with opposition groups.

Singapore, India and Thailand also gave financial backing

The UN report highlights $406 million in weapons and related material that went to the Myanmar military from Russia, $267 million from China, $254 million from Singapore, $51 million from India and $28 million from Thailand.

Myanmar dissidents resist junta from Thailand

The report added that 28 Russian private and state-owned companies have transferred fighter jets and spare parts, advanced missile systems, reconnaissance and attack drones, attack helicopters and other systems to the junta.

Meanwhile, 41 private and state-owned companies registered in China and Hong Kong supplied the military in Myanmar with an array of arms, according to the paper from the Special Rapporteur. This delivery included advanced trainer jets, light attack aircraft, tank upgrades and repairs for Chinese fighter jets.

In December last year, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said Moscow didn't think the crisis in Myanmar was a threat to international peace and believed that it should not dealt with by the Council.

jsi/rs (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A collapsed home in Kyauk Phyu, Myanmar caused by Cyclone Moch on May 14, 2023

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar

Deaths were reported in Myanmar after the storm tore down homes, trees and blew the roofs of shelters. Mocha is the most powerful cyclone to hit the region since 2007.
ClimateMay 14, 2023

UN report

www.ohchr.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man and a woman stand in the remains of their bombed-out apartment

Ukraine's Nikopol: 'We're being shot at day and night'

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

European schengen visa in passport

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cartoonist Wong Kei-kwan, who uses the pen name Zunzi, poses for photos after his comic strip was scrapped from the newspaper Ming Pao in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong newspaper drops popular political cartoonist

Hong Kong newspaper drops popular political cartoonist

Freedom of Speech18 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

'The German National Assembly at St Paul's Church in Frankfurt a.M. 1848'. Educational picture. Colour print after a watercolour by Albert Dierkes. From the series: Wandbilder zur Geschichte, Bochum (Paul Stockmann) 1958. Dortmund, Westfaelisches Schulmuseum.

Germany's 1848 revolution: A precursor to today's democracy

Germany's 1848 revolution: A precursor to today's democracy

History5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Daniela Ghiotto and Valentina Bagnara feed their baby daughter.

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Human Rights20 hours ago03:26 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Conflicts11 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and EnvironmentMay 16, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage