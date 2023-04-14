Dozens of women and children were killed in the junta's Tuesday attackImage: Kyunhla Activists Group/AP/picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS
ConflictsMyanmar
Myanmar air attack kills at least 170, witnesses say
45 minutes ago
The death toll from an airstrike in central Myanmar earlier in the week has climbed to more than 170, according to those helping cremate the dead. The country's military junta confirmed it carried out the attack.
