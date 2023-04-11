UN reviewing Afghan operation after Taliban women ban
18 minutes ago
The UN accused the Taliban of forcing it to choose between abiding by its principles and serving Afghans. The Taliban told the UN it could not employ women in the country; so the UN is considering its mission's future.
Commenting on last week's ban, the UN on Tuesday described it as unlawful under international law and the UN Charter. It said that, as a result, it could not comply.
The body asked all its employees to stop reporting to the office, except in very specific cases.
The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva initiated an operational review until May 5, hinting that the UN might suspend operations.
Taliban female aid worker ban disrupts aid delivery
What did the UN say?
Strongly condemning the ban, the UN accused the Taliban of forcing it into making "an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold."
The body stressed that the Taliban will be responsible for any negative consequence of the ban for the people of Afghanistan.
It said it would conduct the necessary consultations, make required operational adjustments and accelerate contingency plans for possible outcomes during the operational review.
The UN employs around 400 women inside the country, the French AFP news agency reported.
Many NGOs announced their departure from Afghanistan after the Taliban first announced restrictions on female employees in December, but the Taliban only extended the ban to the UN specifically last week, without commenting further.
Female healthcare workers, crucial in providing care for other women, were thought to be the only other exception to the rule back when the UN was also exempt.
Expanding bans on women
The Taliban has been gradually expanding its bans against the Afghan female population since it captured Kabul in August 2021. At the time of its takeover, in its first outreach to the international community, the Taliban had claimed it would not infringe on women's rights as "enshrined within Islamic law."