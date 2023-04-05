Taliban ban UN's Afghan women staff from working

After the Taliban signaled the ban on Tuesday, the UN told nearly 3,300 of its staff members in Afghanistan not to come to work for the next 48 hours.
Close to 400 of them are female employees.
Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said during a briefing at the UN headquarters in New York that their female staff in Afghanistan had received "word of an order by the de facto authorities."
UN members will meet with Taliban officials in Kabul on Wednesday and "seek some clarity," Dujarric said.
UN: Any such ban is 'unacceptable'
In December, the Taliban ordered all foreign and domestic NGOs to stop their female employees from working.