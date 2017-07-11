UN: Millions more people faced hunger in 2021

Hunger hit an all-time high in 2021, according to a report published by UN and EU agencies on Wednesday.

The UN has also predicted an even gloomier outlook as the war in Ukraine hits global food production, saying that the number of people without enough to eat on a daily basis is poised to reach "appalling" new levels.

The "toxic triple combination" of conflict, weather extremes and the economic effects of the COVID pandemic were cited as crucial to the decline in food security, the Global Network Against Food Crises, an alliance established by the EU, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP), noted.

Watch video 06:51 Hunger in Yemen

Almost 200 million at 'acute' risk

In 2021, some 193 million people in 53 countries were at "acute" risk of hunger, data showed, a jump of almost 40 million people compared to the 2020 figure.

Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Syria and Nigeria has contributed to the deterioration in global food security.

Climate change causing extreme weather has also exacerbated the situation.

An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival Nothing left "In the winter, we normally borrow what we need from shops or the baker and we repay the loan after two or three months when the work starts getting better," says market porter Sayed Yassin Mosawi, 31 (on the left, with his family). "But there have been big changes," he said. "Since the Taliban took over, there is no work, prices have gone up, people have left the country. We have nothing left."

An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival Taliban checks in "We intend to ease these problems," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters. But the crisis facing Afghanistan this winter is on a scale not seen in 20 years: the United Nations estimates that nearly 23 million Afghans are suffering from extreme hunger, and almost 9 million are at risk of famine.

An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival Desperate situation Kubra's family could soon be among the 55% of Afghan society suffering from extreme hunger: "We got two sacks of flour last spring which we're still using. After that, we have to have faith that God will help us," she told Reuters, adding: "My son used to collect pieces of scrap metal, but right now he has no work."

An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival Bitterly cold In addition to dwindling food supplies, there is another problem: the winter cold. Temperatures in Bamiyan can quickly drop below freezing in winter, and most families do not have more than a few tarpaulins to protect their huts from the bone-chilling wind. So for many, acquiring firewood is almost as important as getting food.

An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival Taliban flag instead of Buddha statues Bamiyan is best known outside Afghanistan for the imposing Buddhist sites that dominate the small market town. The most famous rock statues, which the Taliban regard as idols, was blown up in 2001. Aside from the need currently experienced by the people here, Bamiyan is considered relatively safe — a marathon was held there in 2016. Author: Philipp Böll (with Reuters)



Lack of support

The joint analysis showed that well over half a million people in Ethiopia, South Sudan, southern Madagascar and Yemen were at risk of starvation in 2021.

The UN called for additional financial support as well as stronger political will to halt the increasing numbers of people threatened by hunger around the world.

Watch video 04:00 War in the world's breadbasket

jsi/nm (AP, dpa)