UN negotiations are underway to hammer out a treaty that would better protect the world's high seas, the portions of the ocean that don't fall under the jurisdiction of any state.

While the high seas make up more than 60% of the world's oceans, they have long drawn far less attention than coastal waters.

Currently, only about 1% of the high seas is under protection.