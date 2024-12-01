Ukrainian soldiers face second winter on front lines

ConflictsUkraineUkrainian soldiers face second winter on front linesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineNick Connolly near Bakhmut, Ukraine01/12/2024January 12, 2024Neither side has gained significant ground in the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. DW's Nick Connolly visited Ukrainian artillery units near Bakhmut, who are into their second winter on the front lines.https://p.dw.com/p/4b9tqAdvertisement