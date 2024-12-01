  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Ukrainian soldiers face second winter on front lines

Nick Connolly near Bakhmut, Ukraine
January 12, 2024

Neither side has gained significant ground in the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. DW's Nick Connolly visited Ukrainian artillery units near Bakhmut, who are into their second winter on the front lines.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b9tq
