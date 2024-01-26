  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian Olympic hopeful fights to stay focused despite war

Sonia Phalnikar
January 26, 2024

As this year's Paris summer Olympics approach, athletes around the world are putting their training into top gear. In Ukraine, they are forced to work under difficult conditions. DW's Sonia Phalnikar met a wrestler who is training against all odds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bjhE
