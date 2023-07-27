  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
SportsItaly

Ukraine fencer disqualified over Russian handshake snub

27 minutes ago

Olga Kharlan refused to shake the hand of her Russian opponent Anna Smirnova after winning the bout at the Fencing World Championships. Ukraine has called the decision to disqualify her "absolutely shameful."

https://p.dw.com/p/4USx3
Ukraine's Olha Kharlan fencing against Russian Anna Smirnova in Milan
Ukraine's Olha Kharlan defeated Russian Anna Smirnova 15-7Image: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan was disqualified from her event at the Fencing World Championships in Italy on Thursday after declining to shake the hand of her Russian contender.

Kharlan, 32, claimed victory in the bout, defeating Russian fencer Anna Smirnova 15-7.

The four-time world saber champion was cheered on by around 20 members of the Ukrainian delegation chanting "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine").

After the bout, the Russian opponent walked up to Kharlan and extended her left hand.

However, the Ukrainian only shook her head briefly and held her saber out to her opponent before leaving the fencing piste.

Smirnova, furious at the snub, remained seated on the piste for more than half an hour after the incident.

According to the rules of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), "the two fencers must shake hands once the result is given."

Anna Smirnova sitting in a chair on the fencing piste
Russian fencer Anna Smirnova refused to leave the piste in an apparent protest against Kharlan's snubImage: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine calls decision 'shameful'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the FIE to allow Kharlan to compete, saying she "won the fair competition and showed dignity."

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak called the disqualification "shameful."

"The decision," he wrote on social media, "is the manifestation of a complete lack of empathy, misunderstanding of the emotional context and is absolutely shameful."

Mykhailo Illiashev, president of Ukraine's fencing federation (NFFU), said they planned to appeal the decision.

"We fully support Olga Kharlan in this situation. We are preparing a protest," he said in televised comments. "We will seek to cancel this black card because this disqualification will make it impossible for her to participate in the team competition, which will be held in Milan in a few days."

The women's team sabre event begins on July 29.

Ukraine relaxes Russian athlete policy

In participating in Thursday's event, Kharlan became the first athlete officially representing Ukraine to compete against a Russian opponent since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Smirnova competed not as part of a Russian team but under a neutral banner.

Ukraine's Sports Ministry previously had a policy of barring athletes from competing against  Russian or Belarusian athletes, even if they competed as neutrals.

But on Wednesday night, this policy was changed to only refer to Russians and Belarusians who officially compete on behalf of their countries, meaning Kharlan was free to verse Smirnova.

Ukrainian tennis players have been playing against Russian and Belarusian players since the invasion, but as individuals not representing their country. They too have avoided shaking hands with their opponents.

Olha Kharlan cheering on the fencing piste after her win
Olha Kharlan celebrated her win at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, ItalyImage: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Kharlan had voiced opposition to the rule that had prevented her from versing Russians and Belarusians.

"It is important to our nation we do not remain on the couch," Kharlan previously said in an interview with the AFP news agency.

zc,nm/fb (AFP, SID)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Some Russian and Belarusian athletes may be a step closer to being allowed to return to international competition. An IOC proposal has been sharply criticized by Ukraine and athletes' representatives.
SportsJanuary 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of the Nigerien security forces attack the headquarters of President Mohamed Bazoum's party in Niamey

Niger coup bid: What we know so far

Politics40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hannah Ekale with children and grandchildren

Kenyans suffer as Russia exitis Black Sea grain deal

Kenyans suffer as Russia exitis Black Sea grain deal

Food Security22 hours ago03:10 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Buddhist monk lights up a candle outside a temple

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Society5 hours ago07:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke eminates from the Fremantle Highway cargo ship off the Dutch coast.

Burning cargo ship threatens North Sea with major pollution

Burning cargo ship threatens North Sea with major pollution

Catastrophe13 minutes ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

SoccerJuly 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

Soccer7 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage