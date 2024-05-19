Ukrainian boxer Usyk becomes undisputed heavyweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk is boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis held the honor for five months over two decades ago.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in a split decision on Sunday to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years.

The match between Fury and Usyk, the two best heavyweights in the world, was a long time in the making. It took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a fight that turned in the ninth round, when Usyk nearly ended the fight and scored a knockdown, two judges gave 115-112 and 114-113 to Usyk, while the third gave 114-113 to Fury.

Usyk started quickly, but then had to survive while the confident, charismatic Fury dominated the middle rounds.

Usyk rallied in the final rounds, taking control with a dominant eighth round and nearly stopped Fury in the ninth.

The 37-year-old Usyk, a Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist, takes the WBC belt from Fury, to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection.'

Usyk (left) is first boxer to earn the undisputed title since Lennox Lewis held the honor for five months in 1999 and 2000. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Big opportunity for my country, Usyk says

“Thank you so much for my my team,” Usyk said after beating Fury. “Thank you so much, my God, Jesus. Mister Excellency, thank you. It’s big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country.” “It’s a great day,” he added.

Usyk is the first boxer to earn the undisputed title since Lennox Lewis held the honor for five months in 1999 and 2000.

He is also now the lineal heavyweight champion after beating Fury, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to earn that distinction.

I'll be back, Fury says

This also means Fury lost for the first time in a 16-year professional career. He will get an opportunity for revenge with a rematch planned for later this October.

"I believe I won the fight, but I'm not going to sit here and cry and make excuses," Fury said in the ring," adding: "I'll be back."

rm/sms (AP, AFP)