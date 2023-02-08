  1. Skip to content
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visiting the UK on rare trip abroad

1 hour ago

The visit comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK will train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO-standard fighter jets.''

https://p.dw.com/p/4NDfU

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy will make a rare visit abroad to visit soldiers training the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

He is also expected to meet with Sunak and address the British Parliament.

"President Zelenskyy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Sunak said in the statement.

It's only his second trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasionbegan in February last year. He visited the United States, with a stopover in Poland, in December. 

The UK is one of Ukraine's biggest military backers and has sent the country more than £2 billion (€2,25 billion, $2,5 billion) in weapons and equipment.

Western fighter jet training

The trip comes as Ukrainian officials escalated their public lobbying campaign for Western fighter jets.

Sunak would offer to Ukrainian pilots on "NATO-standard fighter jets.''

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said in a statement.

"It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.''

Ukraine: Where does military aid lead to?

The United States and Germany have ruled out supplying Ukraine with F16.

However, baltic nations and Poland have given their backing to the idea of providing Kyiv with warplanes. 

"Ukraine needs fighter jets ... missiles, tanks. We need to act," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in late January. 

'Immediate surge' of military equipment

There would be "an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia's spring offensive," Sunak's office said.

Kyiv expected Moscow to broaden its offensive with a big push as the February 24 first anniversary of the invasion approaches.

"They need to have something to show before their people, and have a major desire to do something big, as they see it, by this date," Ukraine's national security chief Oleksiy Danilov said.

Russian forces over the past day launched major shelling attacks on areas near the front line in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Moscow aims to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"How successful they'll be will depend on us," Danilov said.

lo/es (AFP, AP, Reuters)

