Ukraine's Kyiv and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Jessica Saltz01/02/2024January 2, 2024Residential areas in the capital and the country's second largest city suffered serious damage in another Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy credited Western air defence systems with intercepting the majority of the missiles.