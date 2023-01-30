Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges faster weapon deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation in Ukraine remains "tough." Kyiv has requested fighter jets after Berlin agreed to supply it with Leopard 2 tanks. DW rounds up the latest.
"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defenses," Zelenskyy said in his regular address late Sunday.
"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces," he said. "So we have to make time our weapon."
"We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine," Zelenskyy stressed.
"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," Johnson said in a BBC documentary to be aired Monday.
"I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate," the former prime minister said.
"He said, 'Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO any time soon. What is any time soon?' And I said, 'well it's not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well'," he said of talks with Putin.
German diplomat Heusgen: Scholz made 'no friends' in Washington