Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Russians 'destroyed' Bakhmut

Ukraine has accused Russia of destroying cities on the front line in Donetsk. Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure have continued, leaving Odesa without power. DW has the latest.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Friday that large swathes of the eastern Donbas region had been significantly damaged by Russian shelling.

"The front-line situation remains very difficult in the key areas of Donbas — Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna ... For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that has not been damaged by shells and fire," Zelenskyy said.

"The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins," he added.

The president's comments come after sustained shelling of the frontline in Donetsk throughout Friday.

Russian military sources on Saturday also claimed to have conquered positions in Donetsk, as well as making advances between the towns of Lyman and Kreminna in neighboring Luhansk province.

Russian forces control large parts of Donetsk and have illegally claimed it as Russian territory following a "sham" referendum.

Zelenskyy also thanked the soldiers and commanders who have been fighting on the front line and how continue to "hold the front in these directions, repulse attacks and inflict significant losses on the enemy."

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 10.

Russian lawmaker blames Germany and France for lack of peace

The head of Russia's State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday that Germany and France are responsible for what he claimed is a "genocide" in the Donbas region.

Germany and France were signatories to the Minsk Agreement, which sought to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas that broke out when Russia invaded and illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Volodin claimed that European leaders, including Germany's then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, had never intended the accords to bear fruit. He called for them to take moral responsibility for what Moscow has portrayed as the victimization of ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine.

Russia increasingly dependent on Iranian support

The daily intelligence update from the UK's Ministry of Defence on Saturday said that "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers since Russia invaded Ukraine."

It also expects Iranian support to increase as Russia seeks to replenish its munition stocks, especially ballistic missiles.

The ministry believes that Russia has exhausted much of its own stock of SS-26 Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and so is likely to try and get hold of more from Iran.

Russian will likely use more Iranian missiles "to continue and expand its campaign of strikes against Ukraine's critical national infrastructure," the update said.

Odesa left without power after drone attack

The southwestern Ukrainian city of Odesa was left without power on Saturday after strikes by "kamikaze" drones overnight.

Regional Governor Maksym Martshenko said almost all districts in the region had been hit with blackouts.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, wrote on his Telegram channel that repairs would "take more time than normal."

Russian forces have been targeting civilian infrastructure in recent weeks as winter temperatures in Ukraine fall to below freezing.

The Kremlin has justified such attacks by pointing to the destruction of the bridge that connected mainland Russia with the illegally occupied Ukrainian territory of Crimea at the beginning of October.

ab/fb (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)