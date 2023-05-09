Ukraine updates: Wagner boss says Russian army fled Bakhmut
Pro-Kremlin paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin accuses a regular Russian military unit of abandoning its positions near Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Russia has launched a new attack on Kyiv. DW has the latest.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that leads the ongoing assault on Bakhmut, on Tuesday accused the Russian army of fleeing its positions around the city.
"Today one of the units of the Defense Ministry fled from one of our flanks ... exposing the front," said Prigozhin.
Prigozhin, popularly known as Putin's chef because of the lucrative catering contracts he once held withthe Kremlin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of "scheming all the time" instead of fighting.
Prigozhin said soldiers were abandoning their positions because of the "stupidity" of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving "criminal orders."
"Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership," Prigozhin said, repeating his threat that Wagner would withdraw from the frontline city if Russia does not supply more ammunition soon.
The mercenary group has been at the forefront of Russia's efforts to take Bakhmut. Russian authorities committed to providing Wagner Group with more ammunition after Prigozhin publicly denounced Russia's military leadership in a confronting video he filmed while standing over the bodies of dead soldiers in Bakhmut — the city where it and the Ukrainian army have both suffered severe casualties in recent months, and which he threatened to withdraw from due to the shortage of ammunition.
Wagner group chief announces withdrawal from Bakhmut
"The people who were supposed to fulfill the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them," Prigozhin said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had failed to capture the city before the May 9 Russian holiday that marks the Soviet Union's World War II victory over Nazi Germany.
A Ukrainian general had said on Sunday that Moscow Russia was still hoping to capture Bakhmut before Tuesday's Victory Day events.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decreed that Ukraine would also observe Europe Day this year, which coincides with the Victory Day parades held in Russia to mark the end of World War II.
"I very much welcome President Zelenskyy's decision to make May 9 the Day of Europe. Ukraine is part of our European family," von der Leyen told reporters on her train to Kyiv.
Ukraine moved its commemoration of the end of World War II in Europe from May 8 to May 9, in line with many other countries in Europe, in order to avoid celebrating the historic military victory on the same day as Russia.
Germany's Scholz calls to integrate Europe's defense industries
The member states of the European Union must integrate their various defense industries more quickly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.
"Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown us how essential this realization is," he added.
The phone call last month came after Xi visited Moscow in March to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, calling the Russian leader "a dear friend."
"We would like China to go further and help more to reach a just peace, which involves withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," said Jorge Toledo Albinana at a press conference in Beijing.
Zelenskyy says Russia will be 'crushed' just like Nazism
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II in a speech on Monday evening, in which he compared the fight against Nazism with the fight against Russia.
He said that the "evil" Russia was bringing back "will be crushed just as Nazism was crushed."
"We don't know the date of our victory yet, but we know that this will be a celebration for all of Ukraine, for all of Europe, for all of the free world," he added.
Zelenskyy's nightly video address on the anniversary of the defeat of Nazism came as Russia was gearing up for its own Victory Day celebration on Tuesday — one that will take place with heightened security following what Russia claims was an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin with drones.
