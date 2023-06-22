  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic submarine
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Ukraine 'damages' key Crimea bridge

45 minutes ago

Russia-appointed officials have said a Ukrainian missile attack has struck the Chongar bridge to Crimea. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president has hailed advances made at the front line. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SuaR
Ukrainian soldiers drive a tank towards Kherson's frontline.
Ukrainian soldiers drive a tank towards Kherson's frontline Image: Bulent Kilic/AFP

Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile attack on a bridge connecting Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said on Friday.

The Chongar bridge, which connects Russian-held parts of the Kherson region with the Crimean peninsula, was struck, the officials said, adding that traffic was diverted to another route. 

Russia-appointed governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said the bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road. He added that no casualties were reported. 

Crimea's governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said specialists were probing the site to see when traffic over the bridge could resume.

Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, years ahead of the full-scale invasion it launched in 2022. 

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, June 22:

Zelenskyy thanks allies for fresh support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked allies, including the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, for pledging support packages on the first day of a London-hosted conference on Ukrainian recovery.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said the conference, which continues Thursday, aimed to garner international business support for Ukraine's transformation. 

"Ukraine's task is to transform the moral leadership of our people into the economic leadership of our country," Zelenskyy said. "All the prerequisites for this exist, first of all, in our people, in our beautiful strong nation."

Day one of the two-day conference saw the UK announcing a $3 billion (approximately €2.75 billion) package over the next three years. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recapped the EU executive's support package for Ukraine of €50 billion over the next four years. 

Germany pledged €381 million in humanitarian assistance this year, and France €40 million. The United States will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid.

The conference, the second to be held since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, is attended by leaders and representatives from over 60 countries.

Addressing matters on the ground, Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian troops for "every shot down Russian helicopter."

He said forces were "advancing in the South," and defenses "firming in the East."

Gas explosion rocks Kyiv residential building

A gas explosion demolished a number of apartments in a high-rise building in the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Serhii Popko, head of the administration, said the explosion was preliminarily believed to be due to a gas leak. The search for the victims was underway, Popko said.

Four apartments were destroyed, with six more damaged.

The administration shared photos on Telegram purportedly showing the affected building, with a number of middle floors clearly ablaze. It said there was one victim and 18 people rescued.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine

War reporting in the digital age: DW looks at how the flood of video footage from frontline trenches in Ukraine makes covering the war for journalists even more complex.

Rebuilding Ukraine is a gargantuan task and the final cost is anyone's guess, not least because Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian towns and cities. Sonia Phalnikar went to the village of Moshchun and the town of Irpin outside Kyiv to get a picture of rebuilding efforts. Watch the report below.

Ukraine: Rebuilding in a war zone

rmt/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers training in Donetsk

Ukraine war: Videos straight from the trenches to the phone

Conflicts12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Luanda, Angola carrying placards

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child bathes in the water flowing out of the sewer treatment plant

India swelters under deadly heat wave

India swelters under deadly heat wave

Climate10 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

Jamshid Sharmahd sitting in a court room in February 2002

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

Human Rights17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Conflicts12 hours ago02:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up signal.

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron smile and lean in for an embrace

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Trade16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage