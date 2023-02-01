  1. Skip to content
A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut
Ukraine's military said it has repelled attacks in the town of Bakhmut in eastern UkraineImage: Yan Dobronosov/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

32 minutes ago

A Russian installed official claims the eastern town of Bakhmut has been surrounded according to reports. Follow DW for more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mwmb

There have been reported claims on Wednesday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been surrounded by Russian forces, Reuters news agency reported.

"Bakhmut is now operationally surrounded, our forces are closing the ring around the city," said Yan Gagin, an aide to Denis Pushilin — the Russia-backed leader of the illegally annexed Donetsk region, during a television address.

Gagin claimed that fighting was now taking place for control of the Chasiv-Yar-Bakhmut highway.

Ukraine's military leadership, meanwhile, said there has been no let up with Russian offensive operations on the Lyman and Bakhmut axes, but spoke of the heavy losses Russian forces were incurring in their battle to take the town.

"The invaders are suffering heavy losses," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest situation report, adding that attacks had been repelled in Bakhmut, mentioned among a list of other towns in Donetsk.

The city has been the scene of fierce fighting for months, with Russian forces and mercenaries from the Wagner group locked in a grinding battle with Ukrainian forces.

Wagner Group mercenaries - unfulfilled hopes for freedom

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 1:

Spain to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine — report

Spain is planning to send between four and six Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, according to a report from El Pais newspaper, citing government sources.

The number of tanks being sent to Kyiv would depend on the condition of Leopards in storage and also on how many other countries would be supplying Ukraine, according to the report.

There has been no immediate comment from Spain's Defense Ministry.

A week ago several countries pledged to send battle tanks to Ukraine to help fend off invading Russian forces, after continued requests from Ukraine's leadership.

Ukraine looking to secure long-range missiles, aircraft

Ukraine's senior adviser in the presidency said that talks were underway to secure longer-range missiles and fighter aircraft to help in the fight against Russia's invasion.

"Each war stage requires certain weapons. Amassing RF’s (Russia's) reserves in the occupied territories requirespecifics from (Ukraine) & partners," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak posted on Twitter.

"So: 1. There is already a tank coalition (logistics, training, supply). 2. There are already talks on longer-range missiles & attack aircraft supply," Podolyak said.

The Kremlin meanwhile said that Western deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine would not change Russia's military objectives in Ukraine.

"This is a direct course to whipping up tension and to escalating the level (of fighting). But again, it won't change the course of events," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a response to a question about the possibility of the US supplying missiles with long-range capabilities.

More DW coverage on the war in Ukraine

Read more about a Kharkiv architect's plan to help reconstruct the Ukrainian city destroyed by war.

And will fighter aircraft be next on the list of pledges as Ukraine? More on that story here.

kb/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

