Ukraine updates: Russian attack in Sumy kills 2, injures 8

08/30/2024 August 30, 2024 EU defense ministers discuss training of Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine

EU defense ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss the European Union's ongoing operation to train Ukrainian soldiers to defend their country against a full-scale Russian invasion, as well as a plan to move some of the EU training operations inside Ukraine.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said the move has to be "a careful decision" and the risks and benefits weighed up by the European Union. "We are open to talk about this," he added.

Hi Latvian counterpart, Andris Spruds, stressed the importance of such a plan to be a "collective decision" before the meeting of his EU counterparts.

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said he was in favour of theidea, but top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said there was no EU agreement currently to train Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian soil.

Training is currently taking place in Germany and Poland. The training mission began in November 2022.

So far, 52,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained, according to EU figures from May. The EU wants to train another 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of summer 2024. EU defense ministers are expected to discuss extending the mission until 2026.

French President Emmanuel Macron, backed by Lithuania, has signaled his support for training Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine. But a number of EU countries, including Germany, are concerned about the move.