Ukraine updates: Russia suffers tank losses in Donetsk
20 minutes ago
Russia has lost tanks in the town of Avdiivka due to "tactically flawed" assaults, according to British intelligence. Meanwhile, the first Challenger 2 tank has arrived in Ukraine. DW has the latest.
https://p.dw.com/p/4PMpO
Russia has suffered heavy losses in its assault on Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, the British Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Russia’s 10th Tank Regiment has likely lost a large proportion of its tanks while attempting to surround Avdiivka from the south," the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
The ministry said the losses were likely due "tactically flawed frontal assaults" similar to Russia’s failed attack on nearby Vuhledar.
The 10th Tank Regiment is part of Russia’s 3rd Army Corps, which was formed last year after the invasion of Ukraine.
"Numerous open-source accounts suggested that 3rd Army Corps has been particularly dogged by problems with ill-discipline and poor morale," the British intelligence update said.
"Despite a likely period of training in Belarus, the formation still appears to display limited combat effectiveness."
Eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka could be next flashpoint
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 28:
UK and Poland to build temporary villages in Ukraine
The UK and Poland will build two major temporary villages in western and eastern Ukraine to provide housing to Ukrainians forced to flee the war, the UK government said in a statement.
The UK announced up to £10 million ($12 million, €11 million) to build temporary shelters and provide energy supplies.
The accommodation villages in Lviv in western Ukraine and Poltava in eastern Ukraine will offer accomodation for more than 700 Ukrainians, according to the statement.
More than 17.6 million people are thought to be in humanitarian need in Ukraine, with more than eight million having registered as refugees in Europe — the largest movement in Europe since World War II.
Zelenskyy visits northern Sumy region
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited Sumy in northern Ukraine, continuing his tour of Ukraine's front line regions.
He met officials and local people in two cities in the region, which borders Russia. Sumy was partially occupied after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, but the Kremlin's foces withdrew from the region early April.
"Ukrainians will live here, on their land, in their cities and villages, which we have to rebuild after the war. And I'm sure it will definitely happen," Zelenskyy said in a speech.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said energy exports were "redirected” to "the markets of friendly countries” after Moscow was hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
He said energy revenues accounted for 42% of Russia's budget in 2022.
Russia test-fires supersonic missile in Sea of Japan
Russia test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Moskit supersonic cruise missiles were fired at a mock enemy warship around 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.
Japan did not lodge a protest to Russia over the naval exercise because it was conducted in the Peter the Great Gulf near Vladivostok, away from Japan.
"On the whole, Japan is concerned about Russia's increasing military activities around the Japanese coasts and watching them with great interest," said Tasuku Matsuki, Japanese Foreign Ministry official in charge of Russia.
Belarus says nuclear weapons deal due to Western 'pressure'
The Foreign Ministry of Belarus said on Tuesday that the country was forced to host Russian nuclear weapons due to "unprecedented” pressure from the United States and other Western countries.
"Belarus is forced to respond to strengthen its own security and defense capability," the Foreign Ministry said.
Minsk also reiterated the point made by Moscow that the deal "in no way contradicts” the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law," the ministry said.
