  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Thomas Bach
A decision to allow Russian athletes to sporting events like the Olympics remains pendingImage: Laurent Gillieron/dpa/KEYSTONE/picture alliance
SportsGlobal issues

Russians may compete as neutral athletes, IOC says

22 minutes ago

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said they recommended "athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes" in international competitions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4POVL

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended Tuesday that Russian athletes compete as individuals in international sporting events.

The IOC issued a set of recommendations, saying that those "with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes." This means that individuals can compete without national symbols, such as a flag.

It advised against considering teams "of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport." The IOC clarified its recommendation to the governing bodies of Olympic sports "do not concern" the 2024 Paris Olympics, which run between July and August next year.

It added that "athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies" should also not be considered.

German government says pending decison a 'slap in the face' for Ukrainian atheletes

The German government said the IOC's recommendation was a "slap in the face" for Ukrainian athletes.

"They have earned the solidarity of the international sports community," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. "There is no reason whatsoever for Russia's return to world sporting events."

"Whoever lets warmongering Russia use international sports competitions for its propaganda harms the Olympic ideal of peace and international understanding," she added.

The committee said it provided guidance rather than orders to Olympic sports, adding that its advice did not include the 2024 Paris Games.

rm/jcg (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk region

Ukraine updates: Russia suffers tank losses in Donetsk

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frank Walter Steinmeier with William Ruto

Kenya's President William Ruto urges end to war in Ukraine

Kenya's President William Ruto urges end to war in Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child puts a protective hat on while a man kneels in front of her

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A swimming costume on the edge of a swimming pool in Berlin.

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters hold up signs by Amnesty International reading "We stand with women of Iran"

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Human Rights17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights6 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade7 minutes ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

BusinessMarch 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage