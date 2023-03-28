Russians may compete as neutral athletes, IOC says

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said they recommended "athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes" in international competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended Tuesday that Russian athletes compete as individuals in international sporting events.

The IOC issued a set of recommendations, saying that those "with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes." This means that individuals can compete without national symbols, such as a flag.

It advised against considering teams "of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport." The IOC clarified its recommendation to the governing bodies of Olympic sports "do not concern" the 2024 Paris Olympics, which run between July and August next year.

It added that "athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies" should also not be considered.

German government says pending decison a 'slap in the face' for Ukrainian atheletes

The German government said the IOC's recommendation was a "slap in the face" for Ukrainian athletes.

"They have earned the solidarity of the international sports community," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. "There is no reason whatsoever for Russia's return to world sporting events."

"Whoever lets warmongering Russia use international sports competitions for its propaganda harms the Olympic ideal of peace and international understanding," she added.

The committee said it provided guidance rather than orders to Olympic sports, adding that its advice did not include the 2024 Paris Games.

