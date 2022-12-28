  1. Skip to content
A picture from December 24 shows cars burning and smoke rising after a Russian missile strike hit Kherson city center
Ukraine's military has reported multiple rocket strikes on the city of Kherson in the south of the countryImage: Kherson Region Administration/AP/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Rocket attacks reported near Kherson

32 minutes ago

Ukraine's military leadership says there have been multiple strikes targeting the city it liberated last month. Meanwhile, the UN has confirmed almost 18,000 civilian casualties since Russia's invasion. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LTSk

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Wednesday that Russian forces had fired 33 rockets at civilian targets in a series of aerial and artillery bombardments in Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The attacks were reported to have taken place over the course of 24 hours up until early Wednesday morning.

Settlements on the right-hand bank of the Dnipro River were also struck by mortars and artillery fire, close to the city Russian forces were forced out of last month, in what has been seen as an embarrassing defeat for Moscow.

The reports could not be immediately verified.

Further to the east, the frontline town of Bakhmut has been the scene of heavy fighting, with engagements also taking place further north in the towns of Svatove and Kremina, according to Britain's defense ministry.

Ukraine has accused Russia of purposefully destroying cities on the front line in Donetsk, which Russia illegally claimed as its own territory following a sham "referendum."

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 28:

Ukraine says 700 objects of critical infrastructure destroyed

According to Ukraine government data, 700 objects of critical infrastructure had been destroyed since the Russian invasion.  "We are talking about gas pipelines, substations, bridges and the like," Kyiv's Deputy Minister of Interior Yevgeny Yenin said on television.

The deputy minister said that in total 35,000 objects had been damaged by Russian troops.

Russia has targeted  Ukraine's energy infrastructure which has severely impacted the country's power grid, leading to emergency shutdowns.

UN reports almost 18,000 confirmed civilian casualties since start of war

Nearly 18,000 civilian casualties have been confirmed in Ukraine since February 24, the office for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

According to figures provided by the OHCHR, 6,884 civilians have been killed and 10,947 injured since the start of Moscow's invasion.

The UN agency added that the actual toll was "considerably higher."

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," the OHCHR said.

The hardest-hit regions were Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Putin bans oil export to nations upholding EU price cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia is to ban the export of crude oil to countries abiding by a price cap enforced by Western countries to dry up Russian oil revenues funding the war on Ukraine.

The presidential decree would come into force on February 1, 2023, and apply until July 1, 2023. It came as a response to "actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the US and foreign states and international organizations joining them."

Earlier in December, the Group of Seven economies (G7), the European Union and Australia agreed to a $60-per-barrel (€56.35) price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil. The controversial measure, unprecedented even during the Cold War, came into effect on December 5.

Putin's Tuesday decree includes a clause that would allow him to overrule the ban in special cases.

More on the war in Ukraine

DW has insights on Russia's litany of failures to prove its military superiority since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

A Russian sausage magnate becomes the latest high profile Russian to die, in a string of mysterious deaths of Russian nationals and businessmen since the war in Ukraine. DW has the story.

The war in Ukraine is being viewed with particular fear in the tiny Baltic states. Like Ukraine, they were once part of the Soviet Union and fear Russia might try to annex their territory too. Watch the full report below.

How is the war affecting life in Latvia?

kb/rt (Reuters, AP)

Dmytro Kuleba, in a blue jacket with round black glasses, speaks to the press next to a Ukrainian flag

Ukraine aims for UN-mediated peace summit in February

Ukraine's government is aiming to have a peace summit in place by the end of February, around the anniversary of the Russian invasion. But Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he didn't envisage Russia taking part in the summit.
Conflicts12 hours ago01:49 min
