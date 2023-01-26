Ukraine updates: Kyiv warns of missile attacks

Sirens have been heard across Ukraine as Russia continues its missile attacks. The Ukrainian military claims to have downed 24 drones overnight. DW has the latest.

Ukraine declared a nationwide air raid alert over the whole country on Thursday as Russia continues its missile attacks as part of its unprovoked ongoing invasion of its neighbor.

Some incoming Russian missiles have already been shot down, according to senior officials.

More than 30 missiles had been launched, they said.

"As many as six Tu-95 (warplanes) have preliminarily taken off from Murmansk region and launched missiles," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television.

"We expect more than 30 missiles that have in principle already begun to appear in various regions. Air defenses are working," he said.

The Russian military has been firing missiles and drones at critical infrastructure, notably energy facilities, since October.

The Kyiv government has told people to take shelter from the attacks.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said one person had been killed in the capital, the first death there from an attack in the capital since New Year's Eve. He said two other people were injured in the strike.

The country's largest private energy producer, DTEK, said it had shut down power in the capital, Kyiv, and the surrounding region, as well as in the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk amid the danger of missile attacks.

Authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa said two energy facilities had been hit by Russian missiles in Thursday's attacks.

"There is already information about damage done to two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa. There are no injured. Air Defense Forces are working over the Odesa region," the head of the region's military administration, Yuriy Kruk, said on social media.

Ukraine's military said it downed all 24 Russian drones fired at the country overnight, including 15 in the Kyiv region, with no reports of damage in the capital.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Thursday, January 26:

German citizen arrested on suspicion of passing intelligence to Russia

German police have arrested a man who is suspected of helping to hand over sensitive information to Russia, the prosecutor general's office said on Thursday.

The man, identified only as Arthur E., is said to be an associate of Carsten L., an employee at Germany's foreign intelligence service (BND) who was arrested in December for allegedly spying for Russia, the prosecutors said in a statement.

Arthur E. was arrested Sunday upon his arrival at the Munich airport from the United States and came before a judge at the top criminal court on Monday, the prosecutors said.

The investigation of Arthur E., a German citizen, was conducted in close cooperation between the BND and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the statement said.

German authorities have warned that Russian espionage activities are likely to increase amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the former's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin says tank deliveries by the West are 'direct involvement'

Russia has expressed further outrage at news that various Western countries, including Germany, the US and the UK, are planning to send main battle tanks to help Ukraine defend itself against Moscow's invasion.

"European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this. In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Germany on Wednesday agreed to send its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after much hesitation, partly over fears that such a move could cause Moscow to further escalate the conflict.

Russian officials have indeed made remarks to that effect, with Sergei Nechayev, Russia's ambassador to Germany, on Wednesday saying Berlin's decision took "the conflict to a new level of confrontation."

The US also announced on Wednesday that it would be sending several Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine in what was seen as a response to the German move.

Zelenskyy again rules out negotiations without Russia withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once more said he is not prepared to negotiate with Russia unless Moscow withdraws its troops.

"It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak," he said in English in comments to British broadcaster Sky News.

"They don't want talks, and that was the case even before the invasion. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin decided so," Zelenskyy said, adding that he believed Putin wanted to invade other countries after Ukraine.

"After a full-scale invasion, for me he is a nobody," he said.

In September last year, Zelenskyy banned negotiations with Putin by decree.

Poland to receive first US Abrams tanks in spring: Minister

Poland's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said the Polish army will take delivery of 58 Abrams battle tanks from the United States in spring.

This follows Washington's announcement on Wednesday that it would supply 31 of the vehicles to Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion.

"This spring we will receive the first Polish Abrams, which will be used by the Polish army," Blaszczak told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "This year, 58 Abrams will arrive in Poland."

More DW coverage on the war in Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that complaints against Russia from Ukraine and the Netherlands pertaining to the downing of commercial airline Flight MH17 should go to trial. DW looks at the decision and whether it will have any real consequences.

