  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility in Kharkiv after it was struck by a Russian missile
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility in Kharkiv after it was struck by a Russian missileImage: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Kharkiv hit after German minister's visit

46 minutes ago

Russia shelled Kharkiv just hours after a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukraine said. Meawhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expatriated four pro-Russian members of parliament. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LzfH

Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"Stay in the shelters. The occupiers are bombing again!" regional governor Oleg Synegubov warned on Telegram.

Kharkiv has faced heavy bombardment during the war, but the frontline has moved east since a Ukrainian counteroffensive retook territory from Russian forces. 

German FM visits Ukrainian city near frontline

Baerbock, who on Tuesday became the highest-level Western official to visit Kharkiv, had pledged further German support for Ukraine.

"In all parts of Ukraine, from Kharkiv to Kherson to Kyiv, people should know they can rely on our solidarity and support," she said.

She stressed that Germany will keep supplying weapons "that Ukraine needs in order to free its citizens who are still suffering under the terror of Russian occupation."

Here are other related developments concerning the war in Ukraine on January 11:

Zelenskyy expatriates four pro-Russian members of parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the expatriation of four pro-Russian members of parliament who are suspected of now residing in Russia and having obtained citizenship there.

"If people's deputies choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, our actions will be appropriate," Zelenskyy said in his regular video address.

Action was taken "based on the materials prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Migration Service of Ukraine, and in accordance with the Constitution," the Ukrainian president said.

The four individuals affected are Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk arrived in Russia in September as part of a prisoner exchange. Derkach, Kozak and Kuzmin are also believed to be in Russia and all four are suspected of having Russian citizenship.

The four lawmakers represented a pro-Russian party, Opposition Platform - For Life, which was banned following the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma

About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, getting Kyiv closer to obtaining the long-sought protection against Russia's missile attacks.

The number of Ukrainians coming to Fort Sill is approximately the number it takes to operate one battery, and they will focus on learning to operate and also maintain the Patriot, Pentagon spokesman Air Force General Pat Ryder said.

Patriot training normally can take several months, but "the longer those troops are off the line, they're not actually engaged in combat," Ryder said, so the training will be shortened. Fort Sill was selected because it already runs Patriot training schools, Ryder said.

The US pledged one Patriot battery in December as part of one of several large military assistance packages it has provided Ukraine in recent weeks. Last week Germany pledged an additional Patriot battery.

dh/fb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility in Kharkiv after it was struck by a Russian missile

Ukraine updates: Kharkiv hit after German minister's visit

Conflicts46 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Crime9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo by the North Korean government shows Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, waving to the soldiers who were involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM, at an unidentified location in North Korea

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

PoliticsJanuary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Business15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Politics14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage