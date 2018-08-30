 Ukraine: Top rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko killed in Donetsk blast | News | DW | 31.08.2018

News

Ukraine: Top rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko killed in Donetsk blast

The head of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk Republic" in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, has died in an explosion at a Donetsk coffee shop. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukraine was likely behind the bombing.

Alexander Zakharchenko in eastern Europe (picture alliance/dpa/V. Drachev/TASS)

Zakharchenko (left) has led the rebel-controlled entity since 2014

Pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine confirmed that key separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko was killed on Friday, adding that that several "Ukrainian operatives" were detained after the deadly blast in a Donetsk.

Zakharchenko served as the president and head of government of the so-called "Donetsk Republic." The area is one of the two self-proclaimed rebel-controlled entities on Ukrainian territory, alongside the "Luhansk Republic."

What we know so far:

  • A blast in a Donetsk coffee shop killed Zakharchenko and wounded another top-level official.
  • Rebel authorities say they have several suspects in custody.
  • Separatist leaders pledged a response, saying the the blast was "an obvious act of aggression by Ukraine."
  • Russia's Foreign Ministry said they had every reason to believe Kyiv was behind the bombing

Bombing the ceasefire: The assassination of Zakharchenko threatens to reignite the conflict between the rebels and the security forces, which had been reduced to occasional shelling with virtually no large-scale skirmishes between the two sides. This week, the rebels and the government agreed to a truce to allow for students to attend classes at the beginning of the school year.

Response from Russia: Moscow accused "the Kyiv war party" of staging terror attacks after the coffee-shop blast in Donetsk.

"They are not fulfilling promises of peace, and as we see, they decided to move on the bloody battle," said Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Response from Ukraine: Kyiv's intelligence agency SBU offered two versions of the Zakharchenko's killing, hinting that Russia may be involved in the attack.

"We have reasons to believe that Zakharchenko's death could be the result of an internal struggle among the militants, mostly due to redistribution of business interests," said SBU chief Igor Guskov. "However, we also don't exclude the possibility that it was an attempt by  Russian intelligence services to remove a disliked figure, which, according to out information, became superfluous and was bothering the Russians."

More to come...

dj/kms (AP, Reuters, Interfax)

