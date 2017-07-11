Ukraine: Russian soldier sentenced to life in first war crimes trial – live updates

UK says Russian losses likely rival those of USSR in Afghanistan

Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison in first war crimes trial

A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for the murder of an unarmed civilian.

It is the first war crimes trial in Ukraine resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the four-day trial, the 21-year-old tank commander testified to shooting a civilian in the Chupakhivka village in the northeastern Sumy region. The soldier said that he carried out the shooting on orders from his superiors.

"I regret it. I regret it very much. I did not refuse and I am ready to accept any measures imposed," he said ahead of the verdict.

Former Austrian foreign minister steps down from Rosneft board

Karin Kniessl, the former foreign minister of Austria who waltzed with Putin at her 2018 wedding, while she was in office, resigned from the board of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft on May 20, Russian state-run news agency RIA reports. She had joined the board last June.

News of her resignation from the board follows news of the departures of former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Matthias Warnig, a former Dresden Stasi chief-turned-businessman and Nord Stream 2 head.

Zelenskyy speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"This year the words 'turning point' seem to have taken on more meaning," Zelenskyy said, pointing to this year's theme, "History at a turning point."

Zelenskyy pointed to Sarajevo in 1914 and Munich in 1938, the two historic events just ahead of the two world wars, comparing them to Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year.

"History remembers many moments when everything changed dramatically," the Ukrainian president pointed out.

He said the war and Ukraine's resistance showed "the understanding that you need to fight for the freedom."

Zelenskyy urged Western countries to employ maximum sanctions against Russia, called for an oil embargo, a halt to all trade with Russia and a full blockade on business with all Russian banks.

Russian military says it bombed rail station used by Ukraine's military near Kyiv

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces had successfully targeted a Ukrainian military transport rail station in the town of Malyn in the Zhytomyr region.

Ukrainian sources reported the bombing of the town Sunday night and said one person had been killed and several injured.

Konashenkov added that Russian forces had shelled targets in the villages of Bachmut, Soldear, Berestowe, Lyman, Nyrkowe and Sakitne overnight as part of the country's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia alleged that it had killed 230 Ukrainian soldiers, destroyed 33 military vehicles, shot down three fighter planes as well as 13 drones. None of the Russian figures could be independently verified.

Russian-appointed mayor of Enerhodar injured in blast

"The self-proclaimed head of the 'people's administration' of Enerhodar, Andrei Shevchik, has been injured by an explosion at the entrance to the apartment building where his mother lives," the Ukrainian military administration in the Zaporizhzhia region said on Telegram.

It added the attack targeted Shevchik for being a collaborator of the Russians. Media reports indicate Shevchik is in intensive care. His bodyguards were also injured in the attack.

Russian occupation forces were looking for two young men in a red Audi who they allege are responsible for the attack, Ukraines said.

Russia's Investigative Committee also said it had opened a criminal case "for the Ukrainian nationalists' crime."

Enerhodar is home to the most powerful nuclear plant in Europe.

Poland to terminate Yamal gas pipeline contract with Russia

Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said her country has opted to terminate its intergovernmental contract with Russia for gas supplied through the Yamal pipeline. The 5,400 kilometer-long (3,355 mile-long) pipeline in Poland is one of four gas pipelines from Russia to western Europe.

Moskwa wrote on Twitter, "Russia's aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the accuracy of the Polish government's determination to become completely independent from Russian gas."

She added, "We always knew that Gazprom was not a reliable partner."

Poland and the Baltic states have sought energy independence from Russia for years given their difficult history of domination and occupation by Moscow.

Ukraine says Belarus deploying forces on Ukraine border

The Ukrainian General Staff in its daily situation report said Belarus is amassing forces on its border with Ukraine.

"The Belarusian armed forces are carrying out increased reconnaissance and have have deployed additional units in the border area," the report said.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko did not order Belarusian troops to join Russia's invasion of Ukraine but he has permitted Russian forces the use of Belarusian territory as a staging ground and for treating the injured.

Lukashenko is in Sochi on Monday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden says Russia must pay 'long-term price'

Speaking in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden warned that Russia "has to pay a long-term price" for its "barbarism in Ukraine."

He said sanctions on Russia were necessary. Biden added that the sanctions should be continued "in many ways" even after any rapprochement in the future between Russia and Ukraine. Otherwise, "what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?" Biden asked.

UK says Russian losses might already be equal to that of nine-year Afghan war

The UK Ministry of Defence said that Russia has likely lost as many soldiers during the first three months of the Ukraine war as the Soviet Union lost during its nine-year intervention in Afghanistan.

Soviet forces lost about 15,000 soldiers during the Afghan war. Some 9,500 fell in battle and the rest died due to wounds, diseases and accidents.

The UK attributed the staggering death toll to poor tactics, limited air cover, the lack of flexibility of Russian forces and a command structure more prone to reinforcing errors than adapting to circumstances.

Kyiv court to issue first war crimes verdict

Ukraine is set to issue the country's first war crimes verdict since the start of Russia's invasion.

A 21-year-old Russian soldier testified to shooting a civilian in the Chupakhivka village in the northeastern Sumy region. The soldier said that he carried out the shooting on orders from his superiors.

The prosecution has asked for life imprisonment. The defense has argued for acquittal on the basis that the soldier was carrying out an order.

The soldier told the court that he was ready to face consequences.

"I regret it. I regret it very much. I did not refuse and I am ready to accept any measures imposed," he said in closing remarks at the trial.

Ukraine war pushes number of displaced people past 100 million — UN refugee chief

The number of displaced people in the world has surpassed 100 million for the first time, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said.

Russia's invasion has displaced 8 million people internally within Ukraine, and another 6 million have been registered as having left Ukraine.

UNHCR data shows that the number of displaced people reached around 90 million people in 2021.

"One hundred million is a stark figure — sobering and alarming in equal measure. It's a record that should never have been set," Grandi said.

"This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes."

"The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive," Grandi said. "Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for all crises around the world. But ultimately, humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure."

Ukraine, Poland agree to increase border cooperation

Ukraine and Poland have agreed to a joint border customs control and work on a shared railway company.

The cooperation was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during a meeting in Kyiv on Sunday.

"The Polish-Ukrainian border should unite not divide," Duda told lawmakers in the Ukrainian parliament. Poland's president is the first foreign leader to give a speech in person in the Verkhovna Rada since the start of the invasion.

Zelenskyy called the establishment of joint border customs control "revolutionary."

"This will significantly speed up border procedures," Zelenskyy said following Duda's visit.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister, Oleksander Kubrakov, said that the two countries were working on easing transport of Ukraine's goods to the European Union.

"We are also working on the creation of a joint venture railway company to increase the export potential of the Ukrainian economy," Kubrakov said.

Also during his visit to Kyiv, Duda told lawmakers that Ukrainians who fled the war into Poland were "not refugees to us," instead saying they were Poland's "guests."

Duda also said Ukraine needed to be rebuilt "at the cost of the aggressor" and that he would not rest until Ukraine becomes an EU member.

World Economic forum president calls for Ukrainian 'Marshall Plan'

World Economic Forum president Borge Brende has called for a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild Ukraine just ahead of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Marshall Plan was a US initiative that supported the rebuilding of several European economies following World War II.

"Even without a peace agreement, which is currently not very likely, we must work on reconstruction, at least in those areas that are under Ukrainian control," Brende told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.

"We need a Marshall Plan for Ukraine."

Brende said that he would like to push for such a plan at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which begins on Monday.

According to Brende, Ukraine is not the only worry the global economy is faced with.

"It is also climate change. It is also that the global growth is slowing," Brende told the Associated Press. "There's no business as usual."

Brende said that "we have to avoid that this very weak recovery ends with a new recession because we have very limited ammunition to fight a new recession."

"A new recession will lead to increased unemployment, increased poverty," he said. "So much is at stake."

Originally scheduled to take place in late January, travel restrictions amid the emergence of the omicron COVID variant prompted organizers to delay the event.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia conflict on Sunday

Moscow's lead negotiator said Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine but the initiative must come from Kyiv.

Ukraine ruled out for a second time a cease-fire or any territorial concessions to Moscow. Presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said that "the war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Russia said it plans to put about 50 new nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles into service by the end of the year.

France's State Secretary for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that Paris does not want to offer Ukrainians "any illusions or lies" about their way into the European Union. "[Ukrainian EU accession] is probably in 15 or 20 years, it takes a long time."

The crowd at a rock concert in St. Petersburg was recorded chanting an anti-war slogan on Friday. In a video that spread across social media, the crowd is heard chanting "f--- war!" during a concert of the Russian band Kiss Kiss.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visiting Senegal as part of a tour of Africa, promised help to deal with rising food prices and missing deliveries from Ukraine, and said Europe would be a willing customer for the liquid natural gas reserves Senegal recently started trying to exploit.

With the Ukraine war about to enter its fourth month, the country's parliament prolonged general mobilization for another 90 days.

