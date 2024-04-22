Ukraine rushes to fortify defenses for new Russian offensive

Ukraine is scrambling to strengthen defensive positions near its northern border with Russia and Belarus. The preparations are in anticipation of a looming Russian summer offensive. DW's Anna Pshemyska went to look at the new fortifications.

Trench warfare has featured prominently during Russia's war in Ukraine. With a summer Russian offensive looming, Ukraine is building and fortifying trenches in the north.

In the Sumy region, which shares a 560-kilometer (348-mile) border with Russia, workers are using earth, wood and concrete to make multiple levels of fortifications. In the neighboring Chernihiv region, which is not far from Ukraine's border with Belarus, the construction of structures known as "Dragon's teeth" and anti-tank ditches is underway.

Ukraine insisted it is not abandoning the aim of recapturing territory from Russia in the east. Right now, defenses like these may be Ukraine's best hope of keeping Russian forces at bay.