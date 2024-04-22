  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine rushes to fortify defenses for new Russian offensive

Anna Pshemyska in northern Ukraine | Cynthia Cave
April 22, 2024

Ukraine is scrambling to strengthen defensive positions near its northern border with Russia and Belarus. The preparations are in anticipation of a looming Russian summer offensive. DW's Anna Pshemyska went to look at the new fortifications.

https://p.dw.com/p/4f2cM

Trench warfare has featured prominently during Russia's war in Ukraine. With a summer Russian offensive looming, Ukraine is building and fortifying trenches in the north.

In the Sumy region, which shares a 560-kilometer (348-mile) border with Russia, workers are using earth, wood and concrete to make multiple levels of fortifications. In the neighboring Chernihiv region, which is not far from Ukraine's border with Belarus, the construction of structures known as "Dragon's teeth" and anti-tank ditches is underway.

Ukraine insisted it is not abandoning the aim of recapturing territory from Russia in the east. Right now, defenses like these may be Ukraine's best hope of keeping Russian forces at bay.

Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A bus near a damaged residential building in Velyka Pysarivka

Ukrainian border region battered after Russian attacks

DW met with residents of a Ukrainian village on the Russian border — and with former residents, who've fled for safety.
ConflictsApril 23, 202402:26 min
A Ukrainian army engineer welds damaged military equipment

Awaiting aid, Ukraine salvaged damaged weapons

As US lawmakers deliberated, DW met with engineers who cannibalized scrap artillery at a Ukrainian military facility.
ConflictsApril 20, 202402:52 min
A view of Judge Yevhen Mezentsev in his combat uniform in front of a museum-era machine gun he and his colleagues use to shoot down Russian drones

Ukraine: Kyiv's 'drone hunters' defend city against Russia

As Russia steps up its air campaign against Ukraine, judges in Kyiv have swapped robes for camouflage.
ConflictsApril 8, 202402:44 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shake hands at a press conference in Berlin (File photo)

EU leaders divided over scale of Ukraine support

Rifts have become public since France's president went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202402:17 min
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the dual-use civilian airport and air base in Isfahan, Iran.

Iranian government plays down suspected Israeli air attack

After explosions in Iran, reportedly an Israeli strike, G7 ministers urged both sides to avoid any further escalation.
ConflictsApril 20, 202401:48 min
A view of Israeli army Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi (center R) speaking to military officers at Nevatim airbase, A fighter jet is seen in the background.

Fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East

Governments around the world are calling for restraint as Israel weighs its response to last weekend's attacks by Iran.
ConflictsApril 17, 202402:18 min
Olaf Scholz

German government condemns Iranian attack on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Iranian attack on Israel 'brutal' and 'unprecedented.'
ConflictsApril 15, 202401:52 min
Show more