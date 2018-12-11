 Ukraine rebels transfer prisoners to Kyiv-controlled areas | News | DW | 12.12.2018

News

Ukraine rebels transfer prisoners to Kyiv-controlled areas

Luhansk rebels handed over 40 prisoners to Ukrainian authorities in what the separatist officials described as a "goodwill gesture." All of the prisoners were already in jail when the conflict started in 2014.

A close up of a walkie-talkie held by a Ukrainian soldier near Luhansk (Imago/ZUMA Press/O. Rupeta)

Ukrainian separatists transferred a group of 42 inmates to officials from the Kyiv government on Wednesday, following Kyiv's accusations that the rebels use prisoners as forced labor.

All of the inmates were tried and convicted before the hostilities started in 2014, senior Kyiv representative for human rights Lyudmila Denisova said in a Facebook post.

Read more: Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels start landmark prisoner swap

After the conflict started, the inmates found themselves jailed in the so-called Luhansk People's Republic, which is one of the two entities controlled by the pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

"Through their relatives or legal representatives, the prisoners themselves have expressed their desire to return to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian state in order to continue serving their sentence," Denisova said.

Another group from Donetsk, which is also controlled by rebels, is due to be transferred tomorrow.

Watch video 00:44
Now live
00:44 mins.

Merkel: Ukraine-Russia escalation should be avoided

'Goodwill gesture'

The Ukrainian government has received some 1,000 requests from prisoners in rebel-controlled areas, and is ready to take in all of them, according to Denisova.

Meanwhile, a senior source in the Luhansk rebels' administration said that the prisoners wanted to be closer to their families.

"It's simply a humanitarian gesture, a goodwill gesture on our part," the official said. "This is because Ukraine has done everything to stop their family members from coming to our republic to see them, from giving them messages or letters. Now they have this possibility."

Rebels also pledged to transfer another group of convicts in late January or early February 2019.

Representatives of France, Germany, Ukraine, and Russia are due to reconvene early next year to continue peace talks.

Watch video 00:45
Now live
00:45 mins.

Putin: A dirty game played by Ukraine

dj/sms (Ukrainski Novini, Interfax)

DW recommends

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels begin landmark prisoner swap

The swap comes after a recommitment to a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where over 10,000 people have been killed. A US decision to provide Ukraine with weapons has seen Russia warn the US is encouraging "new bloodshed." (27.12.2017)  

Russia committing 'grave human rights violations' in Crimea – UN

A UN probe has found that Russian officials in Crimea committed serious rights abuses, including the deportation and torture of prisoners. Investigators also documented crackdowns on Ukrainian citizenship and culture. (26.09.2017)  

Germany's top diplomat hopes for new Ukraine talks after meeting Putin

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has reiterated German support for the Normandy format. He told Russian President Vladimir Putin clashes would go on until an international settlement is reached in eastern Ukraine. (03.06.2017)  

Related content

Ostukraine Donezk Wahlen Seperatisten Gebiete Denis Puschilin

Separatist leaders voted back in disputed east Ukraine election 12.11.2018

Voters in east Ukraine have confirmed in office interim leaders of two rebel-held regions. The polls, denounced by Kyiv and the West, are widely seen as tightening Moscow's grip on the territories.

Ukraine Wahlen - Wahlplakate in Lugansk

US, Europeans say planned Ukraine separatist vote illegal 31.10.2018

Russia looked isolated at a UN Security Council meeting that addressed eastern Ukraine rebels' planned elections. The US, EU and a top UN official said the November 11 polls would violate the Minsk agreements.

Berlin Kanzlerin Merkel bei Deutsch-Ukrainisches Wirtschaftsforum

Angela Merkel sidesteps military aid to Ukraine 29.11.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned Russia for seizing three Ukrainian ships in the Sea of Azov. But she failed to offer any military support to Ukraine or further economic sanctions against Russia.

