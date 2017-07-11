Ukraine: Presidential aide targeted in assassination attempt

Multiple shots were fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's principal aide in a potential assassination attempt on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously wounded in the attack, the country's interior minister said.

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky outside the capital city of Kyiv, a police statement said. Authorities have opened a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder.

"Unidentified individuals fired about 10 shots from a 7.62 caliber automatic weapon," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova wrote on Facebook, adding that an investigation was underway for attempted murder.

A lawmaker told Reuters news agency that the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt. Shefir leads a group of advisers close to the president, who is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy came to power on the promise to take on Ukraine's oligarchs, Mykhailo Podolyak, another adviser to the president, said the attempted murder could be a result of that fight.

"This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be qualified any differently than as an attempted killing of a key team member," Podolyak told Reuters.

"We emphasize that the president's policy aimed at fundamental transformation of the state will remain unchanged," he added, promising stricter measures against oligarchs.

sc/sms (Reuters, AFP)