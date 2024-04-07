Ukraine: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia power plant

Nuclear watchdog IAEA says building housing reactor sustained damage after three direct hits but safety was not compromised. One casualty was reported in the attack.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the world's nuclear energy watchdog, reported Sunday that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine had sustained damage in a drone attack.

Announcing the incident on social media, the IAEA said on X: "One casualty reported. Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident w/ potential to undermine integrity of the reactor's containment system."

IAEA boss Rafael Grossi said the structure, which contains one of the facility's six nuclear reactors, had taken three "direct hits."

js/kb (AP, Reuters)