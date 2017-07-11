UK: Strikes bring transport network to a crawl in London

Rail strikes broadened to the entire country on Saturday, following two days of disruption in London on local services, as workers across various sectors pushed for pay hikes, among other demands.

Transport for London (TfL), responsible for most of the capital's network, said on its website that Saturday's strike "will affect all National Rail train operating companies on Saturday."

TfL advised people to "only travel on national rail services if absolutely necessary."

Meanwhile, buses services are expected to be affected in west and southwest London, and parts of Surrey and Tube services will also probably face some disruptions, TfL said.

The disruptions are likely to spill over to Sunday.

Unions striking over jobs, pay and pensions

On Friday, a strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital's transport system to a grinding halt. This came a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff.

The members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union are striking over jobs, pay and pensions, amid decades-high inflation and soaring cost of living.

Commuters, having a harrowing time due to the strikes, appear to be unsympathetic to the cause.

"I'm not happy at all about this strike. I didn't think much about what they're claiming. I'm more focused about how I'm going to get to work now," Arlene Morson, a 52-year-old sales consultant, told AFP.

Then again, French finance worker Joachim, 21, told AFP he was slightly confused about all the fuss: "When I look at France and the number of strikes — here the metro closes for one day and everyone talks about it!"

Several labor disputes brewing as costs of living rise

The dispute has continued for several months now, with several strikes during that period.

The UK government has taken a hard line on strikes, refusing to participate further in talks on the modernizations and reforms that form part of the unions' complaints. Currently, the government's lame duck status — with Boris Johnson still in 10 Downing Street while the Conservative Party's longwinded leadership contest drags on — makes any action from Transport Minister Grant Shapps or the government even less likely.

Although the British rail network is nominally privatized, it is heavily regulated and around 80% of its upkeep is effectively paid for by the taxpayer. London's public transport network remains in state hands.

Other industrial action is also brewing in Britain as costs of living rise sharply and amid other grievances often connected to the COVID pandemic or its aftermath.

Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and port workers have all announced walkouts for later this month.

Meanwhile, garbage collectors and recycling workers in Edinburgh, Scotland, began an 11-day strike on Thursday.

