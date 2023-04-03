  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Family of slain 9-year-old Cheryl Korbel at trial of suspected shooter
A Liverpool man convicted of killing a 9-year-old girl has been handed a life sentenceImage: Peter Byrne/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom

UK man receives life sentence for killing 9-year-old girl

33 minutes ago

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in her home last August when a drug dealer tried to gun down one of his rivals in the northwestern English city of Liverpool.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PevT

A man in the UK was on Monday sentenced for more than four decades for fatally shooting a nine-year-old.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed last August in the northwestern English city of Liverpool in what was the third deadly shooting in the city within a week.

The man was given a life sentence, which entails a minimum term of 42 years.

The suspect's trial was held for more than three weeks under tight security.

The shooter, a drug dealer, was also convicted of the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, who was his intended target.

A jury also found him guilty of injuring the victim's mother, Cheryl Korbel.

The gunman opened fire on a Liverpool street as he was chasing Nee, who was his rival.

Nee tried to force his way into Korbel's home in an attempt to escape the gunman, and Korbel blocked the door.

The bullet that killed Olivia was fired through the front door, hitting her in the chest. It also hit her mother in the hand.

Defendant fails to attend court

The defendant denied firing the shots and refused to appear in the dock to hear judge Amanda Yip read out the sentence.

The convicted gunman's lawyer John Cooper said that the he did not come to court as he felt proceedings were "turning into a circus."

"The defendant has not acknowledged his responsibility for Olivia's death and so has demonstrated no remorse," the judge said.

"His failure to come into court is further evidence of that."

Yip called the shooting a "planned execution," adding that although he had not killed his intended target, the shooter showed no regard for other people endangered by gunfire.

sdi/dj (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bakhmut, Ukraine

Updates: Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from taking Bakhmut

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, is seen near water fired from a riot police water cannon as he participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living.

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing next to their country flags

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci attends his war crimes trial in The Hague,

Kosovo Liberation Army war crimes trial begins in The Hague

Kosovo Liberation Army war crimes trial begins in The Hague

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen speaking on state television on April 1, 2023.

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

EqualityApril 2, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

CatastropheApril 2, 202301:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage