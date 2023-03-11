  1. Skip to content
UK hosts first global AI safety summit

November 3, 2023

Global leaders and AI developers have been meeting in the UK at the world's first global summit on AI safety to assess the risks and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, and also to discuss regulation of the emerging technology.

