UK hosts first global AI safety summit

TechnologyUnited KingdomUK hosts first global AI safety summitTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyUnited Kingdom11/03/2023November 3, 2023Global leaders and AI developers have been meeting in the UK at the world's first global summit on AI safety to assess the risks and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, and also to discuss regulation of the emerging technology.https://p.dw.com/p/4YLs4Advertisement