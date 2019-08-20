UK: Hong Kong staff member missing after visiting China's Shenzhen

Local Hong Kong media said the consulate employee, identified as a Scottish investment and trade officer, had attended a business event in Shenzhen in China's southeastern Guangdong province on August 8 but never returned on the same day via the high-speed Express Rail Link launched last year (pictured above).

He was identified as Simon Cheng by HK01, a Hong Kong website.

Chinese authorities on Tuesday offered no immediate comment on Britain's disclosure.

Read more: Hong Kong protestors march in peace after unrest

In a statement the British Foreign Office said it was "extremely concerned" about reports that its employee had been "detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen."

Shenzhen, a boom city of 12 million, adjourns Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous financial hub handed back to China conditionally by the UK in 1997 and gripped in recent months by an unprecedented political crisis.

Rally 'peaceful'

On Sunday, a rally in Hong Kong drew 1.7 million people demanding democratic reform as its organizers sought to reclaim the moral high ground after previous outbreaks of violence.

Absent Sunday were arrests and police baton and tear gas charges — prompting embattled city leader Carrie Lam to describe the rally as "largely peaceful."

A Hong Kong protest agenda for the rest of this week, issued via social media, listed actions ranging from blocking metro stations on Wednesday, to forming a human chain and blockading transport routes leading to the airport.

Campaign to 'discredit'

On Monday, the American tech giants Twitter and Facebook accused the Chinese government of backing a social media campaign intent on discrediting Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and sow discord.

Both firms said they had closed accounts originating from China after what Twitter called "intensive investigations."

Twitter and Facebook are banned in China, part of its government's so-called "Great Firewall” of censorship.

ipj/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)