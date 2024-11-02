UK Conservative Party elects Kemi Badenoch as new leader

Kemi Badenoch has won the race to become the next leader of Britain's Conservative Party.

Britain's Conservative Party on Saturday elected Kemi Badenoch as its new leader, replacing former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who stepped down after the party's poor performance in July's general election.

Badenoch, 44, was declared the winner of the leadership race at an event in central London, beating rival Robert Jenrick 53,806 votes to 41,388.

She is the first Black woman to lead a major British political party.

Badenoch, the former business secretary, takes the helm of the opposition party at a time when it is seeking to overcome years of division and restore its reputation. She now faces the daunting task of challenging Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer's policies on issues such as the economy and migration, with the aim of returning the Conservatives to power at the next election, expected in 2029.

nm/kb (AFP, Reuters, dpa)